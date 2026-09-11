The German environmental group BUND Niedersachsen has taken legal action against the state of Lower Saxony, aiming to stop the expansion of the Lingen nuclear fuel plant. The group cited security risks arising from Russian state-backed Rosatom's involvement as the primary reason behind its lawsuit, they announced on Friday.

The lawsuit targets the state's clearance for France's Framatome subsidiary to manufacture nuclear fuel rods at Lingen, executed under a licensing arrangement involving Rosatom. Despite prevailing political concerns due to Russia's war in Ukraine, Lower Saxony's Environment Ministry, following federal guidance, had approved the deal with certain stipulations.

BUND, in tandem with anti-nuclear advocates .ausgestrahlt, argued procedural errors marred the permit process. They contended that Rosatom's involvement details were overlooked, raising potential security threats in production oversight. Lower Saxony has promised a thorough assessment of the legal challenge, while Framatome noted that its collaboration aims to eventually shift away from Russian reliance.