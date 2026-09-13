Russian Athletes Seek Lifting of World Athletics Ban

Russian athletes have appealed to international sporting and human rights bodies to lift the ban imposed by World Athletics. The ban, lasting over four years, has severely impacted their careers. They argue their exclusion amounts to collective punishment, contrasting with other sports federations' gradual reintegration of Russian athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 18:29 IST
Russian Athletes Seek Lifting of World Athletics Ban
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Russian athletes are urging international sporting and human rights organizations to lift the ban imposed by World Athletics, claiming the restriction has stymied their careers for over four years. In an open letter addressed to significant international committees and bodies, the athletes highlighted the detrimental impact of the prolonged ban.

The ban, first enforced in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was reaffirmed by the World Athletics Council in July. However, the athletes argue the decision amounts to collective punishment and is inconsistent with the treatment from other global sports federations, where Russian athletes are being gradually reintegrated under neutral status.

While World Athletics maintains the ban is crucial for preserving competition integrity, the athletes have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to challenge their continued exclusion. They emphasize that the uncertainty profoundly affects their personal and professional lives, urging for a resolution in the interest of global sportsmanship.

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