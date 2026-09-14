China and India Offer to Mediate Ukraine Conflict

During the BRICS summit in New Delhi, China's and India's leaders proposed offering mediation in the Ukraine conflict to President Putin. The Kremlin welcomed this, indicating readiness for peace talks. However, Russia demands control of Donetsk, while Ukraine refuses territorial concessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 15:39 IST
China and India Offer to Mediate Ukraine Conflict
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The Kremlin announced Monday that leaders from China and India have expressed willingness to assist in resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. These discussions took place during the recent BRICS summit in New Delhi.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted that President Vladimir Putin responded positively to the suggestion. Russia remains open to influence from any nation that encourages Kyiv towards greater flexibility.

While Russia stated its readiness to resume peace talks, it underscored its desire for full control over the remaining territories in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, a concession Kyiv firmly rejects.

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