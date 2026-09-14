FTSE 100 Surges Amid Investor Shift to Defensive Stocks

On Monday, London's FTSE 100 index witnessed a rise as investors moved towards defensive sectors like healthcare and consumer staples. This was against the backdrop of rising oil prices and bond yields, as a week of critical central bank announcements began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 15:40 IST
FTSE 100 Surges Amid Investor Shift to Defensive Stocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic shift, investors turned their attention to defensive sectors such as healthcare and consumer staples, leading to a rise in London's FTSE 100 index on Monday. This move comes at a time when oil prices and bond yields are on the uptick.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index advanced by 0.55%, reaching 10,708.76 points by 0959 GMT. This upward movement reflects a cautious investor sentiment as the markets brace for a series of significant central bank decisions this week.

Conversely, the FTSE 250 midcap index experienced a dip of 0.4%, landing at 23,878.45 - its lowest intraday level in over a month, indicating mixed market reactions amid the evolving economic landscape.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026