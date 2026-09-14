FTSE 100 Surges Amid Investor Shift to Defensive Stocks

In a strategic shift, investors turned their attention to defensive sectors such as healthcare and consumer staples, leading to a rise in London's FTSE 100 index on Monday. This move comes at a time when oil prices and bond yields are on the uptick.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index advanced by 0.55%, reaching 10,708.76 points by 0959 GMT. This upward movement reflects a cautious investor sentiment as the markets brace for a series of significant central bank decisions this week.

Conversely, the FTSE 250 midcap index experienced a dip of 0.4%, landing at 23,878.45 - its lowest intraday level in over a month, indicating mixed market reactions amid the evolving economic landscape.