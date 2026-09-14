Senate Mulls AI Oversight Legislation Amid Rising Concerns

U.S. Senate negotiators are discussing legislation to ensure AI companies take precautions against potential harm from their technologies. Concerns escalated after Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon resigned, fearing AI dangers. The proposal involves giving the U.S. commerce secretary power to demand developers prove their safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 22:30 IST
Senate Mulls AI Oversight Legislation Amid Rising Concerns
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Senate negotiators in the United States are currently debating a new piece of legislation that would require AI companies to demonstrate they are taking measures to prevent potential harm caused by their tools, according to both a Senate aide and a lobbyist involved in the discussions.

Concerns grew last week when Jacob Coxon, a researcher at Anthropic, resigned due to fears that AI could pose significant risks, potentially catastrophic, by the end of the decade. Global AI stocks took a hit after industry leaders urged a slowdown in the technology's development. The Senate discussion includes providing the U.S. commerce secretary with power to ensure developers adhere to a 'duty of care' by proving their safety efforts, as confirmed by the Senate aide and lobbyist. Yet, what qualifies as ‘reasonable’ remains undetermined.

The legislation, while still under debate, faces a challenging path to becoming law. President Donald Trump expressed that current authorities sufficiently regulate the tech industry, implying opposition to new AI rules. Senate leaders John Thune, Ted Cruz, and Democrat Amy Klobuchar are central to the talks, with Klobuchar seeking bipartisan support for enhanced government oversight on AI risks.

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