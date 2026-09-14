Thrilling Sports Recap: USA Takes Women's World Cup, Shane Lowry Shines, and More

Catch up on the latest sports highlights, as the USA Women's Basketball team wins the World Cup, Shane Lowry celebrates his Irish Open triumph with President Trump present, and Caleb Williams makes history with the Bears' record-breaking Week 1 NFL win. FIFPRO Europe urges FIFA reform after a controversial proposal. In tennis, Zverev redeems himself with a US Open victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 22:30 IST
Thrilling Sports Recap: USA Takes Women's World Cup, Shane Lowry Shines, and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The USA Women's Basketball team claimed victory over France, overcoming a 14-point deficit to win the World Cup 97-79, marking their fifth consecutive title. The team's triumph extends their unbeaten Olympic or World Cup streak to two decades.

In football, FIFPRO Europe has demanded reform within FIFA following the failed Forward Enterprise proposal, which they argue exposed governance weaknesses. Controversy arises as the initiative aimed to convert flagship competitions into private assets without stakeholder input.

Golf saw Shane Lowry clinching the Irish Open, much to the delight of home fans and a visiting President Trump. Meanwhile, in NFL action, the Chicago Bears set a new record, defeating the Panthers 59-37 in a historic Week 1 encounter.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

Who Controls AI’s Conscience? The Power Behind Claude’s Moral Code

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026