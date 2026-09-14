Thrilling Sports Recap: USA Takes Women's World Cup, Shane Lowry Shines, and More
Catch up on the latest sports highlights, as the USA Women's Basketball team wins the World Cup, Shane Lowry celebrates his Irish Open triumph with President Trump present, and Caleb Williams makes history with the Bears' record-breaking Week 1 NFL win. FIFPRO Europe urges FIFA reform after a controversial proposal. In tennis, Zverev redeems himself with a US Open victory.
The USA Women's Basketball team claimed victory over France, overcoming a 14-point deficit to win the World Cup 97-79, marking their fifth consecutive title. The team's triumph extends their unbeaten Olympic or World Cup streak to two decades.
In football, FIFPRO Europe has demanded reform within FIFA following the failed Forward Enterprise proposal, which they argue exposed governance weaknesses. Controversy arises as the initiative aimed to convert flagship competitions into private assets without stakeholder input.
Golf saw Shane Lowry clinching the Irish Open, much to the delight of home fans and a visiting President Trump. Meanwhile, in NFL action, the Chicago Bears set a new record, defeating the Panthers 59-37 in a historic Week 1 encounter.