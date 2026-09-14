EU Parliament Establishes Ottawa Office

The European Parliament announced plans to open an office in Ottawa to enhance parliamentary relations between the European Union and Canada, aiming to strengthen diplomatic ties and cooperation across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 22:31 IST
EU Parliament Establishes Ottawa Office
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On Monday, the European Parliament revealed its intention to establish an office in Ottawa, aiming to bolster parliamentary relations with Canada.

This initiative marks a strategic move by the European Union to reinforce its diplomatic presence and foster collaboration with Canadian counterparts.

The new office is expected to facilitate greater cooperation and understanding on various political and economic fronts.

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