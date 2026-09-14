Ukraine's Cautious Optimism on Energy Truce with Russia

Ukraine has expressed willingness to halt strikes on Russia provided there are guarantees that Moscow will refrain from targeting its energy facilities, infrastructure, and food supply routes. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed this stance on Monday following U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about an agreement on this matter.

Zelenskiy, however, voiced skepticism about Moscow's commitment to such an understanding, emphasizing Ukraine's need for concrete reassurances from its international partners. The Ukrainian leadership remains cautious about trusting Russia's adherence to any peace agreement at this stage.

Highlighting the urgency for resolution, Zelenskiy reiterated the necessity for specific actions as essential first steps toward peace. The protection of critical infrastructure could serve as a starting point in de-escalating the ongoing conflict in the region.