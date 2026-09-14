Ukraine's Call for Assurance: Peace Tied to Infrastructure Protection

Ukraine is willing to suspend strikes on Russia, contingent upon its partners ensuring that Moscow refrains from targeting Ukrainian energy facilities, infrastructure, and food supply routes, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced.

The comments were made on Telegram, countering claims that Ukraine endorsed a statement by former U.S. President Donald Trump indicating both nations had agreed to abstain from attacking each other's energy sectors. Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's skepticism regarding Russia's commitment to such an agreement.

Zelenskiy stressed the importance of a binding, long-term accord that genuinely impacts lives, asserting that while Ukraine is open to refraining from attacks on infrastructure, any agreement must be dependable and impactful. Trump's statement claimed mutual agreement, but Zelenskiy seeks more concrete assurances.