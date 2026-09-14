BJP's Victory in Rajasthan: A Testament to Modi's Leadership

The BJP's success in the Rajasthan urban local body elections underscores the public's confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Despite the Congress's claims of dishonesty, the BJP emerged victorious with substantial seats, revealing shifting political dynamics and youth support in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 23:13 IST
BJP's Victory in Rajasthan: A Testament to Modi's Leadership
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has clinched a significant victory in the Rajasthan urban local body elections, a development hailed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as a reflection of public trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The BJP emerged as the dominant force, winning 78 seats in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, while independent candidates played a crucial role in several other areas where a clear majority was absent.

Reacting to the results, Yadav expressed confidence in the BJP's direction under Modi, noting the substantial majority achieved in Kota despite Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to the city. The results also sparked statements from BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and National Secretary Rohan Gupta who praised the public's support for the BJP's governance and campaign strategy.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra attributed the BJP's performance to electoral manipulations rather than genuine public support, citing discrepancies in vote percentages and claiming that most municipal corporations still reflect a mixed political landscape. The re-elections pending due to technical glitches with electronic voting machines are expected to clarify the final outcomes.

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