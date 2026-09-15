Sanctions Surge: U.S. Targets Russian Bank's Alleged Iran Ties

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Russia's VTB Bank, accusing it of aiding Iran in evading sanctions. This move is part of Washington's strategy to intensify economic pressure on Tehran. The sanctions aim to disrupt any support enabling Iran's activities, particularly amid ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 00:27 IST
Sanctions Surge: U.S. Targets Russian Bank's Alleged Iran Ties
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On Monday, the United States announced new sanctions on Russia's VTB Bank Public Joint Stock Company, alleging the bank's involvement in evading Iran-related sanctions. This move comes as part of a broader U.S. effort to intensify economic pressure on Tehran.

These new sanctions build on previous measures imposed against VTB in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the current initiative, named Operation Economic Outcast, will continue to target entities providing material, technological, or financial support to Iran's regime.

Bessent emphasized the refusal to tolerate any aid to the Iranian regime, pledging to identify and isolate Iran's enablers further. The U.S. has also applied measures against Iran since the conflict escalated in February, targeting various economic sectors in an effort to curb Tehran's activities.

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