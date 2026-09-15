Ukrainian Legislature Ousts Prosecutor General

The Ukrainian Parliament voted to dismiss Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko in the wake of a standoff with independent anti-corruption agencies. The decision, backed by 317 lawmakers, surpassed the required 226 votes for a majority. The move follows increasing pressure on the government to combat corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 15:06 IST
Ukrainian Legislature Ousts Prosecutor General

In a significant political development, Ukrainian lawmakers voted on Tuesday to remove Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. The decision came amid rising tensions with independent anti-graft bodies, highlighting the government's ongoing battle against corruption.

The removal of Kravchenko was supported by 317 lawmakers, well above the 226 votes needed for a majority, signaling strong legislative backing for a shift in anti-corruption efforts.

This decisive action underscores Ukraine's intensified focus on strengthening its integrity mechanisms and addressing widespread concerns over corruption in government institutions.

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