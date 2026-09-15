Peril at Sea: Fire on EL GAIA

Oman's Maritime Security Centre reported an attack on the Panama-flagged oil tanker 'EL GAIA', resulting in a fire in its engine room. The tanker, positioned 103 nautical miles northeast of Musandam, was towed to an Omani port. Twenty-three crew members were evacuated, while two remain missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 15:24 IST
Peril at Sea: Fire on EL GAIA

Oman's Maritime Security Centre announced on Tuesday that the Panama-flagged oil tanker EL GAIA has encountered an emergency following an attack. A fire erupted in its engine room, leading to significant concerns about the vessel's safety.

The tanker was situated approximately 103 nautical miles northeast of Musandam at the time of the incident. In a rapid response, an Omani naval vessel executed the evacuation of 23 crew members, ensuring their safety.

Unfortunately, search and rescue efforts are still ongoing for two crew members who remain missing. The tanker is being towed to an Omani port for further intervention and assessment.

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