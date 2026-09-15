Lavrov and Rubio Set to Meet at UN Assembly: Global Diplomacy in Focus

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. This meeting, reported by state news agency RIA Novosti, signifies a critical moment in U.S.-Russia diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 15:26 IST
Lavrov and Rubio Set to Meet at UN Assembly: Global Diplomacy in Focus
Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is reportedly set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The meeting was disclosed by state news agency RIA Novosti on Tuesday.

The anticipated discussions between Lavrov and Rubio underscore the importance of diplomatic engagement between the United States and Russia amid continuing global tensions. This meeting, scheduled on the sidelines of the UN Assembly, is a potential step towards addressing ongoing bilateral and international issues.

Observers are keenly watching this development, as it could mark a pivotal moment in the diplomatic relations between the two nations. Russia and the U.S. continue to navigate complex geopolitical landscapes, making such high-level meetings crucial for maintaining dialogue.

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