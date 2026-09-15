British PM Andy Burnham Firm on Irish Unification Stance Amid Trump's Comments

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham maintains his stance on Irish unification amid U.S. President Donald Trump's supportive comments for a united Ireland. Burnham reiterated the necessity of consensus within Northern Ireland for any border poll, emphasizing that public opinion must shift significantly before such a consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 15:29 IST
British PM Andy Burnham Firm on Irish Unification Stance Amid Trump's Comments
Andy Burnham

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham remains unwavering in his position on Irish unification, his office confirmed on Saturday. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin, expressed his hope for a united Ireland.

Addressing parliament, Burnham linked the question of an independence referendum in Scotland to the situation in Ireland. He highlighted the necessity for a clear consensus and significant public opinion change before a border poll could be considered in Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson reiterated on Saturday that Burnham's stance has not shifted following Trump's remarks, reaffirming that the decision lies in the hands of the Northern Ireland Secretary when the time is right.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
4
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

Why a Stopwatch Cannot Capture a Young Footballer’s Potential

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026