British PM Andy Burnham Firm on Irish Unification Stance Amid Trump's Comments

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham remains unwavering in his position on Irish unification, his office confirmed on Saturday. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin, expressed his hope for a united Ireland.

Addressing parliament, Burnham linked the question of an independence referendum in Scotland to the situation in Ireland. He highlighted the necessity for a clear consensus and significant public opinion change before a border poll could be considered in Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson reiterated on Saturday that Burnham's stance has not shifted following Trump's remarks, reaffirming that the decision lies in the hands of the Northern Ireland Secretary when the time is right.