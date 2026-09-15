Senegal Explores Offshore Opportunities with Eni Collaboration

Senegal has embarked on a new venture in collaboration with Italian oil giant Eni, as both parties signed a memorandum of understanding this week. The agreement sets the stage for preliminary studies focused on evaluating the potential of five offshore blocks.

This partnership signifies a meaningful effort by Senegal to tap into its offshore resources, a move affirmed by the country’s energy minister. The studies will form the basis of a comprehensive exploration strategy for the West African nation.

These developments underscore Senegal's commitment to enhancing its energy infrastructure and fostering relationships with global energy players, aiming to boost its economic potential through strategic resource management.