Continuity in Justice: DiGenova's Investigations Press On

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche assured that investigations managed by former federal prosecutor Joseph DiGenova would persist despite DiGenova's recent resignation. Blanche emphasized that such probes will maintain their momentum and not falter due to personnel changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 00:01 IST
Continuity in Justice: DiGenova's Investigations Press On
Todd Blanche

At a recent news briefing, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that probes headed by former prosecutor Joseph DiGenova would continue without interruption following his resignation last week.

DiGenova had been leading an extensive investigation into past inquiries involving President Donald Trump. His departure raised questions about the continuity of these investigations.

However, Blanche reassured the public that the investigations would proceed as usual, stating, 'We are not going to slow down just because somebody leaves.'

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