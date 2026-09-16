Continuity in Justice: DiGenova's Investigations Press On

At a recent news briefing, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that probes headed by former prosecutor Joseph DiGenova would continue without interruption following his resignation last week.

DiGenova had been leading an extensive investigation into past inquiries involving President Donald Trump. His departure raised questions about the continuity of these investigations.

However, Blanche reassured the public that the investigations would proceed as usual, stating, 'We are not going to slow down just because somebody leaves.'