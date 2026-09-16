England's T20 Triumph: Harry Brook's Explosive Century Shines

England secured a dominant 119-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first of three T20 internationals. Opener Jos Buttler and captain Harry Brook led with a remarkable century. England set a challenging target of 255. Sri Lanka faltered at 135 all out, despite Sonny Baker's impressive bowling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 03:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 03:35 IST
England's T20 Triumph: Harry Brook's Explosive Century Shines
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In a stunning display of cricket, England triumphed over Sri Lanka by 119 runs in the first of three T20 internationals, showcasing an exceptional performance by opener Jos Buttler and captain Harry Brook. Brook's brilliant century off just 42 balls was the highlight of the evening, contributing to England's formidable target of 255 runs.

Sri Lanka's response was shaky from the start, ending the powerplay with a mere 32-3. They struggled throughout, eventually being bowled out for 135 in 19 overs. Sonny Baker shined with the ball, ending his spell with impressive figures of 3-12, aiding England's victory over Sri Lanka for the 13th consecutive time in T20 internationals.

Despite the debut of Aneurin Donald and England's dominant batting lineup, Sri Lanka's bowling efforts fell short. Brook's explosive partnership with Buttler and his rapid pace scoring led to riveting gameplay. The second game of the series will take place in Cardiff, where England aims to secure a series victory.

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