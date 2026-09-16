OpenAI Backs Bipartisan Bills to Curb AI-Driven Bioweapons

OpenAI has thrown its support behind a set of new bipartisan bills presented in the U.S. Congress. The tech giant believes these legislative measures are crucial to halting the potential for artificial intelligence to expedite the development or spread of biological weapons and synthetic viruses.

The company maintains that as AI technology evolves, it becomes increasingly imperative to establish robust safeguards and protocols. A spokesperson for OpenAI emphasized the importance of these bills in maintaining safe technological advancement without compromising global security.

This endorsement underscores OpenAI's ongoing commitment to ethical AI usage, particularly in fields where its application could pose significant risks to biosecurity and public health.