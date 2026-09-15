Controversial U.S. Arms Package to Israel Sparks Debate

The Trump administration plans to sell Israel a $2.8 billion munitions package, including 20,000 MK 84s and 20,000 BLU-117 bombs. Public support for Israel drops amid Middle East conflicts. The sale has raised concerns over civilian impacts and a UN inquiry into potential genocide by Israel in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 23:28 IST
Controversial U.S. Arms Package to Israel Sparks Debate

The Trump administration is moving forward with a controversial $2.8 billion arms package deal to Israel, featuring tens of thousands of highly destructive munitions.

This proposed sale, communicated to relevant congressional committees, includes 20,000 MK 84 and 20,000 BLU-117 bombs, raising eyebrows among lawmakers and the international community due to potential civilian impact.

The planned transaction comes amid waning public support for Israel in the U.S., as recent conflicts intensify scrutiny on civilian casualties and accusations of genocide by Israel in Gaza, perpetuating regional tensions.

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