Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and Rising Tensions

Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip killed at least two Palestinians, including a child, in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood. The strikes targeted Hamas commanders, prompting responses from militants' families vowing resistance. Ongoing violence undermines the U.S.-backed ceasefire from October 2025, obstructing paths to lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 19:43 IST
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and Rising Tensions
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Israeli airstrikes in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of the northern Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of at least two Palestinians, one of whom was a child. The attacks also injured seven persons, according to local health officials. The Israeli military confirmed targeting a militant, without providing further details.

Eyewitnesses reported additional casualties from a subsequent strike aimed near a group of rescuers. A video yet to be verified showed a missile exploding close to at least five men. Earlier, funerals were held in Gaza for Ahmed Al-Batsh and Rafat Zummar, identified as Hamas commanders, killed in recent Israeli strikes.

The Israeli military acknowledged their involvement in the deaths. Family members expressed defiance, denouncing the strikes as futile attempts to quell resistance. The escalating violence raises concerns about the U.S.-backed ceasefire agreement's integrity, with both sides accusing each other of violations.

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