Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Spur New Conflict

Israeli airstrikes have intensified in northern and southern Gaza, claiming the lives of at least five Palestinians, including two children and a Hamas commander, according to health officials and Hamas sources.

Medics reported that an airstrike on a vehicle in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the northern Gaza Strip resulted in casualties and injuries. Witnesses described a 'double tap' strike, where a second missile hit near those aiding initial victims. A separate incident involved a deadly drone attack on a Gaza health center.

This surge in violence underscores the fragile state of peace despite a U.S.-backed ceasefire. More than 1,300 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers have died in numerous confrontations. Both Israel and Hamas accuse each other of violating ceasefire terms, complicating prospects for lasting peace.