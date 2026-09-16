European Security Council Proposal: Strengthening Continental Defense
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed the formation of a European Security Council to enhance EU partnerships and response to crises. The initiative includes an 'emergency security protocol' for coordinated European action against hybrid threats like sabotage.
In a bold move to enhance Europe's defense strategy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled a proposal for establishing a European Security Council.
This council aims to include EU members and global partners like Canada, Britain, and Norway. Von der Leyen suggests an 'emergency security protocol' enabling EU members to trigger urgent discussions and coordinate a response to crises.
During her State of the Union address, von der Leyen emphasized the need for a 'counter-hybrid playbook' to counter sabotage and other hybrid attacks.
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