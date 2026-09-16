In a recent development in the Baltic Sea, Russia's Defence Ministry announced that a Russian corvette warship discharged two red signal flares directed at a Danish helicopter. According to the ministry, this action was taken to avert what they described as a 'provocation'.

The incident has attracted significant attention, with Moscow bestowing honors upon the warship's commander for his decisive actions in the face of this perceived threat.

Following the incident, the Danish helicopter vacated the vicinity without further escalation. There is no immediate word on whether further diplomatic discussions will follow this maritime encounter.