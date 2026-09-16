SK Hynix and Intel's Potential Chipmaking Alliance in the U.S.

SK Hynix is reportedly in discussions with Intel about producing memory chips in the United States, which would be a first for the South Korean company, according to sources. Options on the table include leasing part of Intel's upcoming facility in Ohio or collaborating with cloud companies.

This potential deal could provide relief for Intel, which faces production challenges, and align with U.S. government priorities to boost domestic chip manufacturing amid heightened demand from AI and data centers. However, Seoul might oppose such agreements due to the sensitivity of memory technologies.

While negotiations are still in the exploratory stage, the financial markets have responded positively, with Intel and SK Hynix shares rising. Both companies have neither confirmed nor denied any finalized plans, with further considerations on U.S. manufacturing costs remaining a key factor.