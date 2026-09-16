Houthi Triumph in Bab el-Mandeb: A Strategic Setback for Saudi Arabia

The strategic capture by the Houthis of territory surrounding the Bab el-Mandeb Strait has inflicted a severe blow to Saudi Arabia's position in Yemen, laying bare intelligence failures and the limitations of U.S. protection. This offensive not only reinforces Tehran's influence in the region but also undermines Riyadh's military and strategic calculations.

Key elements contributing to the Houthi success include deep divisions among anti-Houthi Yemeni factions, an unproven Saudi-led command structure, and an underestimation of Houthi capabilities. The acquisition by the Houthis of advanced U.S. and Saudi weaponry further strengthens their military standing while reflecting a potential loss of Saudi clout.

The setback forces Saudi Arabia to seek regional help, notably amid Cairo's uncertain response, as Riyadh grapples with a narrowing set of choices. The limitations of international military support highlight the complexities of Riyadh's quest for stability in Yemen amid an expanding Iranian reach across critical maritime chokepoints.