Record Surge: Gulf Oil Flow Reaches Pre-Conflict Levels

On Tuesday, the flow of oil from the Persian Gulf hit a record high, according to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright. He affirmed that 18 million barrels were transported through the Gulf on that day, signaling a return to pre-conflict levels.

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Wright emphasized the significance of this development. The surge, which reached 18 million barrels, underscores an important milestone for the oil industry in recovering pre-conflict output and export benchmarks.

This increase in oil transport is a notable achievement, reflecting stability and capacity restoration in the region's oil flow dynamics.