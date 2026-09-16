Record Surge: Gulf Oil Flow Reaches Pre-Conflict Levels

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced that oil flow from the Persian Gulf reached a record high of 18 million barrels on Tuesday, marking a return to pre-conflict levels. Wright shared this information during a Wednesday interview with Fox News, highlighting a significant increase in oil exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 19:19 IST
Record Surge: Gulf Oil Flow Reaches Pre-Conflict Levels
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On Tuesday, the flow of oil from the Persian Gulf hit a record high, according to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright. He affirmed that 18 million barrels were transported through the Gulf on that day, signaling a return to pre-conflict levels.

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Wright emphasized the significance of this development. The surge, which reached 18 million barrels, underscores an important milestone for the oil industry in recovering pre-conflict output and export benchmarks.

This increase in oil transport is a notable achievement, reflecting stability and capacity restoration in the region's oil flow dynamics.

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