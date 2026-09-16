U.S. Retail Sales Surge Despite Inflation Woes

U.S. retail sales witnessed a robust increase in August, suggesting economic strength amidst consumer concerns over high inflation. The Commerce Department's report showed a 1.2% jump in sales, partially attributed to increased spending at restaurants and bars, leading economists to adjust GDP growth forecasts for the third quarter.

Import prices also surged in August, driven by higher costs for capital and consumer goods. As a result, economists now widely anticipate an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Despite the positive sales data, rising energy costs and inflation could dampen consumer spending in the coming months, experts warn.

Higher gasoline prices, stable wage growth, and stock market gains were among the factors supporting consumer spending, but economists caution that the trend may not continue. Key financial analysts, including those at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, have already revised GDP growth estimates upwards for the next quarter, acknowledging the complex economic landscape ahead.