Hazing Scandal Shakes France's Elite Basketball Institute

France's national sports institute, INSEP, has suspended ten young basketball players amid a hazing scandal involving physical violence. An internal investigation is underway, and precautionary measures have been taken to protect the minors involved. The French basketball federation is closely monitoring the situation, advocating for strong repercussions if allegations are confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 21:26 IST
Hazing Scandal Shakes France's Elite Basketball Institute

In a disturbing turn of events, France's national sports institute, INSEP, has suspended ten teenage basketball players following hazing incidents at its Paris-based boarding facility. Reports confirm acts of physical violence were committed against younger athletes, prompting an internal investigation.

One of the teens reportedly suffered from abdominal pain and underwent medical testing, with results coming back as reassuring. INSEP has taken immediate action by notifying parents and providing psychological support for the affected minors while strongly condemning the misconduct.

In the meantime, access bans have been placed on the implicated athletes. The French basketball federation has stated it will support appropriate actions once the administrative inquiry concludes. The federation remains vigilant, insisting on a fitting response if allegations are substantiated.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morning or Evening Workouts? Study Says No Clear Winner for Women With Obesity

What Student Clicks Reveal and How AI Can Keep Those Records Local?

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026