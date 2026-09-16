Hazing Scandal Shakes France's Elite Basketball Institute

In a disturbing turn of events, France's national sports institute, INSEP, has suspended ten teenage basketball players following hazing incidents at its Paris-based boarding facility. Reports confirm acts of physical violence were committed against younger athletes, prompting an internal investigation.

One of the teens reportedly suffered from abdominal pain and underwent medical testing, with results coming back as reassuring. INSEP has taken immediate action by notifying parents and providing psychological support for the affected minors while strongly condemning the misconduct.

In the meantime, access bans have been placed on the implicated athletes. The French basketball federation has stated it will support appropriate actions once the administrative inquiry concludes. The federation remains vigilant, insisting on a fitting response if allegations are substantiated.