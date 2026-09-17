Postmaster General David Steiner Considers Resignation Amid Postal Challenges

Postmaster General David Steiner is reportedly considering resigning from his role due to frustration over a lack of support from the White House and Congress. This comes as the U.S. Postal Service faces financial strain and controversies surrounding mail-in voting, intensified by Trump administration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 00:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 00:40 IST
Postmaster General David Steiner Considers Resignation Amid Postal Challenges
Postmaster General

David Steiner, the head of the U.S. Postal Service, is reportedly contemplating stepping down due to frustrations with insufficient support from both the White House and Congress. Concerns have mounted as the Postal Service grapples with severe financial challenges and becomes embroiled in the contentious debate over mail-in voting regulations.

The Trump administration's push to use the Postal Service as a clearinghouse for mail ballots has elevated the agency's role in the voting process, drawing intense scrutiny to its operations. A recent Supreme Court decision has further complicated matters by blocking key elements of these plans, delivering a setback to the administration's objectives.

During a heated Senate hearing, Steiner faced bipartisan criticism over delivery service issues, voting restrictions, and his compensation. Despite Steiner's calls for federal assistance, his proposals have faced opposition, leading him to express deep dissatisfaction with his position and the ongoing difficulties facing the agency.

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