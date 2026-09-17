Dollar Surge: Fed's Rate Hike Sends Global Currencies into Frenzy

The U.S. dollar surged on Wednesday, marking a noticeable rise against a basket of key currencies following the Federal Reserve's anticipated decision to raise its benchmark interest rates. This move underscores the Fed's determination to curb inflation, a challenge that has persisted despite the administration's previous efforts.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh joined the unanimous decision to increase the rates to a 3.75%-4.00% range, signaling more hikes in the future. With 16 out of 18 policymakers forecasting at least another quarter-point rise by the year's end, the Fed is paving the way for sustained monetary tightening.

This strategic shift bolstered the dollar index, which climbed to 99.961, its highest in almost five weeks. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen dipped against the dollar ahead of an expected Bank of Japan rate hike announcement, demonstrating the global impact of the Fed's decisions.