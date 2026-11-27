Some Afghan survivors have waited more than 20 years to see their allegations investigated, and many took personal risks to make their accounts heard. UN experts are calling for the reversal of a decision by the International Criminal Court's Pre-Trial Chamber II to close the Prosecutor's investigation into alleged crimes in Afghanistan before August 2021. They say the order would leave open only the investigation into alleged Taliban crimes since the takeover, sharply narrowing the prospect of justice for people harmed during the preceding years of conflict.

The earlier investigation covered allegations of serious crimes dating back to 2003 and involving several parties, including the Taliban, Islamic State-Khorasan Province, former Afghan National Security Forces and United States forces. The Chamber based its decision on its assessment that the Prosecution had failed to demonstrate its ability to pursue further investigative or prosecutorial work effectively. That reasoning concerned the Prosecution's capacity to take the investigation forward, leaving survivors' allegations unresolved.

The experts acknowledged the ICC's judicial independence and questioned both the basis for closing the investigation and the procedure that led to the order. They described the decision as "a massive blow to the struggle against impunity" and warned that it could deny justice to hundreds of thousands of victims and survivors. Their appeal centres on what the August 2021 cutoff means for people whose experiences fall on either side of it, including Afghan women and girls who faced persecution before the Taliban returned to power.

What the August 2021 cutoff means for Afghan survivors

August 2021 marked a change in who governed Afghanistan, but the allegations before the ICC reach across a much longer period of the country's history. A survivor reporting an alleged Taliban crime before the takeover would fall within the period covered by the closure order, even though alleged crimes by the same group after the takeover remain under investigation. For people who reported abuses by former Afghan or US forces, the difference extends beyond the date because the remaining investigation concerns alleged Taliban conduct.

The order followed a separate ruling on 15 July 2026, when the Chamber required a distinct investigation into alleged crimes committed against women and girls after the Taliban takeover. The Office of the Prosecutor appealed that July ruling, and the appeal was still pending when the Chamber ordered the earlier investigation closed. The sequence prompted the experts to raise procedural questions: the Court had ordered the separation of the investigations, then directed that the earlier one be closed before the Prosecution's challenge to the separation had been resolved.

The experts support the pursuit of justice for women and girls facing persecution under Taliban rule and want that work to continue. They also called for scrutiny of persecution before August 2021 and of other serious crimes allegedly committed during the conflict. For an Afghan woman who experienced persecution before the takeover, the importance of investigating what happened to women afterward does nothing to resolve the question of who was responsible for what happened to her.

Why years of delay are central to the experts' objection

The Chamber and the experts approached the passage of time from different perspectives. The judges assessed what the Prosecution had shown about its ability to conduct further work, a question about the prospects for taking an investigation forward. The experts focused on the consequence for survivors, who had little control over the pace of the investigation but would bear the cost of its closure after years of waiting.

In challenging the order, the experts pointed to other investigations that remained dormant for years for reasons unrelated to the merits of the allegations and were later revived. Their concern is that treating a prolonged delay as grounds for ending an investigation could set a precedent for other cases and raise questions about whether victims receive equal treatment. A person who came forward years ago could see the opportunity for their account to be examined shrink with each passing year, even when the reason for the delay had no bearing on the evidence they provided.

"Many Afghans have waited to see justice done, some for more than 20 years," the experts said. They drew attention to the risks survivors took to speak about their experiences and the persistence it required to keep pressing for answers. In their view, a credible response to that effort requires investigators to pursue allegations across the conflict, including those involving parties that no longer hold power.

Victims seek a voice in decisions about their cases

The experts called for victims and their legal representatives to receive clear and timely information about the decision and meaningful opportunities to raise their concerns. For a survivor, an explanation needs to address which period the order covers, what remains under investigation and how the decision affects the account they gave. The experts said any opportunity to be heard should follow the Court's applicable legal framework and relevant international human rights standards.

Their appeal places truth and reparation alongside criminal justice because survivors have a stake both in establishing what happened and in obtaining recognition and redress for the harm they suffered. The experts also connected accountability across the years of conflict to the possibility of a durable peace in Afghanistan. That argument gives particular weight to allegations that would otherwise receive little further scrutiny, whether because of when the alleged crime occurred or which party was accused.

The experts are asking for two concrete responses: reversal of the closure order and a meaningful voice for victims in proceedings that affect them. For those who took risks to give an account, a timely explanation matters immediately, regardless of how long the legal dispute takes to resolve. The question that brought many of them forward remains open: whether the allegations they reported will be investigated and whether anyone responsible will be held to account.