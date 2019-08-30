International Development News
Lawyers for U.S., Michael Flynn disagree whether he is ready for sentencing

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 30-08-2019 19:25 IST
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Lawyers for the U.S. government and for Michael Flynn said on Friday they disagree about whether President Donald Trump's former national security adviser is ready to be sentenced for lying about his discussions with a Russian ambassador.

In a status report, Flynn's lawyers, who were hired earlier this year, said they have not had enough time to review the case, and want 90 days before updating the court on the case.

Government lawyers, in contrast, said Flynn is ready for sentencing, and proposed that he be sentenced between October 21 and 23 or between November 1 and 15.

COUNTRY : United States
