China lodges stern representations with Germany over HK activist

China's foreign ministry has lodged stern representations with Germany over a meeting between the German foreign minister and a Hong Kong activist, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying did not specify which activist she was referring to. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong on Monday.

Also Read: Poland's foreign ministry condemns attack on Israeli students

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)