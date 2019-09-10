International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

China lodges stern representations with Germany over HK activist

Reuters Beijing
Updated: 10-09-2019 13:12 IST
China lodges stern representations with Germany over HK activist

China's foreign ministry has lodged stern representations with Germany over a meeting between the German foreign minister and a Hong Kong activist, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying did not specify which activist she was referring to. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong on Monday.

Also Read: Poland's foreign ministry condemns attack on Israeli students

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019