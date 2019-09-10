International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Kremlin says Bolton ouster is U.S.' domestic affair -Ifx

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 10-09-2019 23:19 IST
Kremlin says Bolton ouster is U.S.' domestic affair -Ifx

John Bolton (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The ouster of U.S. national security adviser John Bolton is an internal affair of the United States and Moscow is not interfering in it, Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly fired his national security adviser Bolton amid disagreements with his hardline aide over how to handle foreign policy challenges such as North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan and Russia.

Also Read: John Bolton resigns, new National Security Advisor to be named next week

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019