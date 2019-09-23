International Development News
Reuters London
Updated: 23-09-2019 20:51 IST
Any Brexit deal with EU must be without backstop-UK Brexit minister

Britain's Brexit negotiator Stephen Barclay reiterated a vow to reach a deal for Britain to leave the European Union without the so-called Irish backstop, saying his government needs an agreement parliament would pass.

Speaking in Prague after meeting the Czech interior minister, Barclay also said his country was committed to leaving with a deal because doing so without one would be disruptive.

"The teams are meeting again this week because both sides recognise that is in both interests to secure a deal. So that is what we are working on but it has to be a deal without the backstop," Barclay said.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
