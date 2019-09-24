International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Two rockets hit Baghdad’s Green Zone, no casualties -sources

Reuters Baghdad
Updated: 24-09-2019 02:35 IST
Two rockets hit Baghdad’s Green Zone, no casualties -sources

Image Credit:

Two rockets hit central Baghdad's fortified Green Zone on Monday, security and diplomatic sources said, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Green Zone houses foreign embassies and Iraqi government buildings. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts.

Also Read: REFILE-Pompeo told Iraqi PM U.S. information affirms Saudi not attacked from Iraq - Baghdad statement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Iraq
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019