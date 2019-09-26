Court to hear law student's bail plea on Sep 30

A Shahjanhanpur court on Thursday decided to hear on September 30 the bail plea of a woman law student arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 crore from BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, held on charges of sexually exploiting her. District Judge Ram Babu Sharma slated September 30 to hear the student's bail application, filed in the sessions court today.

Before her arrest, the student had moved the court on Tuesday for anticipatory bail. It was to be heard on September 26, but became infructuous following her arrest. "The (earlier) bail application was rejected on Wednesday following the student's arrest. Subsequently a fresh regular bail application was filed in the session's court on Thursday," law student's lawyer Anup Trivedi told PTI.

District Judge Ram Babu Sharma fixed September 30 as the next date of hearing on the fresh baal plea, he added. PTI CORR ABN RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)