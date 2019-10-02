N.Korea may have tested submarine-launched ballistic missile - S.Korea

South Korea is reviewing North Korea's missile launch on Wednesday as a possible test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), the presidential Blue House said.

South Korea's National Security Council expressed strong concern over the North Korean launch before the restart of talks between Pyongyang and Washington on Oct. 5, the Blue House said in a statement.

