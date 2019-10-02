International Development News
Development News Edition
N.Korea may have tested submarine-launched ballistic missile - S.Korea

Reuters Seoul
Updated: 02-10-2019 06:44 IST
N.Korea may have tested submarine-launched ballistic missile - S.Korea

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea is reviewing North Korea's missile launch on Wednesday as a possible test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), the presidential Blue House said.

South Korea's National Security Council expressed strong concern over the North Korean launch before the restart of talks between Pyongyang and Washington on Oct. 5, the Blue House said in a statement.

COUNTRY : Korea Rep
