Two charged in campaign finance case with Giuliani associates plead not guilty

Reuters New York
Updated: 18-10-2019 01:30 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Two U.S. businessmen accused of conspiring to violate campaign finance laws with former associates of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday.

Andrey Kukushkin, 46, and David Correia, 44, entered their pleas before U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in federal court in Manhattan.

COUNTRY : United States
