International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-N.Korea tells S.Korea it wants 'shabby' Mt Kumgang resort rebuilt

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Pyongyang
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 09:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 09:48 IST
UPDATE 1-N.Korea tells S.Korea it wants 'shabby' Mt Kumgang resort rebuilt
Image Credit: ANI

North Korea has notified Seoul that it wants to discuss the rebuilding of facilities constructed by South Korea at the North's Mount Kumgang resort, an important symbol of cooperation between the Koreas, the government said on Friday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said South Korea's "backward" and "shabby" facilities at the North's infrequently used resort must be removed and rebuilt in a modern way, state media reported on Wednesday, in the latest sign of cooling relations between the neighbors. North Korea sent a notice to the Unification Ministry on Friday morning seeking to discuss the issue through the exchange of documents, the ministry said.

The government would consult with the relevant agencies and would respond in a way consistent with "protecting the property rights of our people", the ministry said in a statement. Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, who oversees inter-Korean affairs, told lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun that the ministry did not see the notice as an exclusion of South Korea because Kim Jong Un had said he would welcome South Koreans if it was rebuilt properly, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

Yoon told a briefing Kim Yeon-chul had said the South Korean government was in talks with firms such as Hyundai Asan before deciding on its response. Mt Kumgang was one of two major inter-Korean economic projects, along with the Kaesong industrial zone, and an important token of cooperation between the two Koreas during decades of hostilities following the 1950-53 Korean War.

There have been no South Korean tours to Mt Kumgang since 2008, although there have been infrequent inter-Korean events such as the reunions of families estranged by the war.

Also Read: North Korea slams Europeans over criticism of missile test

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Harry Styles, Coldplay to appear on 'SNL' next month

Singer-actor Harry Styles and Coldplay are set to perform at Saturday Night Live next month, NBC has announced. Styles, who has previously made guest appearance on the comedy sketch show, will host the November 16 episode.He will be pulling...

Clippers roll, ruin Warriors’ debut in new home

The Los Angeles Clippers scored the first 14 points in the regular-season history of the Golden State Warriors new home, the Chase Center in San Francisco, and rode balanced scoring to a front-running, 141-122 romp over the five-time defend...

Entertainment News Roundup: Singer King Princess releases debut album and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Young maestro takes baton as Israel Philharmonics Zubin Mehta ends 50-year tenureZubin Mehta was only 25 years old when he first conducted the Israel Philharmonic. Over half a cent...

People will beat them with shoes: DS Hooda on reports of Independent MLAs joining BJP

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday said if the Independent MLAs join the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana then people will beat them up with shoes in the time to come. The Independent MLAs, who are going to be a part of the Kh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019