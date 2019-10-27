One Turkish soldier killed, five wounded in northeast Syria -ministry

One Turkish military personnel was killed and five were wounded in Syria's Ras Al-Ayn region after a rocket and mortar attack by Kurdish YPG militia, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

The military was conducting reconnaissance work and responded in kind to the attack, the ministry said in a statement.

