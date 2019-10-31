North Korea projectiles were short-range, South Korean military says
The two projectiles fired by North Korea on Thursday were "short-range", South Korea's military said in a statement.
The projectiles, which Japanese authorities said appeared to be ballistic missiles, traveled an estimated 370 kilometers (230 miles) and reached an altitude of 90 kilometers (56 miles), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The South Korean and American militaries are conducting a detailed analysis of the launches, the statement said.
Also Read: UPDATE 1-Japan searching for North Korean fishing boat reported to have sunk
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- South Korea
- military
- authorities
- Japanese
- American
- Joint Chiefs of Staff
ALSO READ
SC asks J&K administration to place before it orders issued by authorities to impose communication restrictions in the state
UPDATE 1-Indonesia, South Korea move closer to signing bilateral trade deal
Syrian army takes control of military bases left by US forces - report
Syrian army takes control of military bases left behind by U.S. forces - Russian state TV
338 people across the globe charged in child porn investigation- U.S. authorities