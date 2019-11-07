Trump lawyer Giuliani says a trio of defense lawyers will represent him
Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump who has come under the scrutiny of federal prosecutors in New York, on Wednesday said a trio of lawyers are representing him.
Giuliani, a former New York mayor, said on Twitter he is "represented and assisted by" Robert Costello, a former federal prosecutor in New York. Giuliani said he is also represented by Eric Creizman and Melissa Madrigal of the law firm Pierce Bainbridge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
