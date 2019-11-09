International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-WeWork, ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank sued over botched IPO, plummeting value

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 05:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 05:10 IST
UPDATE 1-WeWork, ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank sued over botched IPO, plummeting value
Image Credit: Pixabay

WeWork officials, including co-founder and former Chief Executive Adam Neumann, are being sued by minority shareholders to recoup losses as the shared workspace provider pulled its initial public offering and saw its value plunge more than 87%. In a proposed class action filed this week in San Francisco Superior Court, former WeWork employee Natalie Sojka accused the company's board of directors of breaching its fiduciary duties to minority shareholders like her.

The San Francisco resident faulted the board for letting Japan's SoftBank Group rescue WeWork by boosting its stake to a potential 80% from 29% at a "fire-sale" price, and granting Neumann a $1.7 billion exit package. Softbank and its chairman, Masayoshi Son, are among the 10 named defendants in the Nov. 4 complaint, which also accuses them and Neumann of self-dealing.

"WeWork believes this lawsuit is meritless," a spokeswoman said on Friday. Softbank, its outside representatives, and Sojka's lawyer did not respond to requests for comment. The lawsuit is a new hurdle for WeWork, whose New York-based parent, the We Company, shelved its IPO on Sept. 30 after investors grew wary of its losses, its business model and its corporate governance. Neumann had resigned the previous week.

Estimates of WeWork's valuation have sunk to as little as $5.9 billion, based on the value of Softbank's proposed $9.5 billion rescue, from $47 billion in August. WeWork on Friday revealed plans to divest all non-core businesses and cut jobs, and Neumann's former chief of staff sued him last week for pregnancy discrimination.

Though shareholder lawsuits are often associated with publicly traded companies, WeWork's private status "has no bearing" on the merits of a case, said Michael Klausner, a corporate law and governance professor at Stanford Law School. He also said a self-dealing claim "is something a court will look at very carefully, and can be difficult for defendants to dismiss."

Sojka said she was a WeWork shareholder while employed there for 1-1/2 years. She said that following her voluntary departure, she exercised stock options after being told WeWork intended to go public soon and the value of its stock would rise significantly.

Instead, Sojka said the defendants caused a big drop in the stock's value, and threatened "irreparable harm" from the Softbank rescue and other transactions. The lawsuit seeks to block WeWork from rubber-stamping further transactions with Softbank and Neumann, and restrict stock repurchases from minority shareholders. It also seeks punitive damages.

Softbank's proposed rescue included $3 billion to repurchase WeWork shares from existing shareholders, including as much as $970 million from Neumann. The case is Sojka v Neumann et al, California Superior Court, San Francisco County, No. CGC-19-580474.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict on Saturday, CJI starts clearing high profile cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong faces 24th weekend of protest after student's death

Hong Kong protesters are planning a 24th straight weekend of pro-democracy rallies, including inside shopping malls across the Chinese-ruled city on Sunday, some of which have started peacefully in recent weeks and descended into violent ch...

2 dead, dozens injured as Australia wildfires raze homes

Canberra Australia, Nov 9 AP Wildfires razing Australias drought-stricken east coast have left two people dead and several missing, more than 30 injured and over 100 homes destroyed, officials said Saturday. Around 1,500 firefighters were b...

UPDATE 1-Slain in Mexico, 7-month-old twins buried in rain-swept funeral

Hundreds of mourners gathered on Friday for the burial of a mother, her months-old twins and two other children on the fringes of a township founded by breakaway Mormons in Mexico, in a second funeral for the victims of a brazen armed ambus...

Bloomberg files papers paving way for US presidential bid

New York business tycoon Michael Bloomberg paved the way for a shot at the US presidency, registering as a candidate in the Alabama Democratic primary race before Fridays filing deadline. Although the billionaire has not publicly announced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019