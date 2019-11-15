International Development News
Ukraine court says ex-deputy central bank governor to be released on bail - report

  Reuters
  Kyiv
  15-11-2019
  • Created: 15-11-2019 14:59 IST
Ukraine's anti-corruption court on Friday ruled that Oleksandr Pysaruk, the former first deputy central bank governor who is now CEO of Raiffeisen Bank International's local unit, be released on bail, Interfax Ukraine news agency said.

The Ukrainian anti-corruption body had been questioning Pysaruk over the insolvency of VAB Bank while he worked at the central bank. The court urged Pysaruk, who was deputy governor of the central bank from 2014 to 2015 and also previously worked at the International Monetary Fund, to pay bail of 5 million hryvnias ($206,300) within five days.

The court rejected prosecutors' demand that Pysaruk be arrested. The central bank earlier this week issued a statement saying Pysaruk was "a professional banker with an impeccable reputation, who has been praised both by the IMF, where he worked for the last three years and in the international and domestic banking community."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

