International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police threaten to use live bullets as standoff with protesters escalates

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 23:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 23:46 IST
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police threaten to use live bullets as standoff with protesters escalates
Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong police threatened on Monday to fire live bullets if "rioters" did not stop using lethal weapons in the latest flare up during anti-government protests that have convulsed the Chinese-ruled city for five months.

The police statement followed fresh clashes outside a university in the centre of Hong Kong where protesters were hunkered down behind makeshift shields and hurled petrol bombs at police in a standoff blocking a vital tunnel link. Police had said on Sunday one officer had been treated in hospital after being hit in the leg by an arrow and another had his visor struck by a metal ball, although he was not hurt.

The violence in the Asian financial hub has posed the gravest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012. Xi has said he is confident Hong Kong's government can resolve the crisis. In Monday's statement, police warned people who they described as rioters to stop using lethal weapons to attack officers and to halt other acts of violence, saying office would respond with force and possibly live bullets if necessary.

Police have used live rounds in a few isolated incidents in the past. Demonstrators, angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in the former British colony which has had autonomous status since returning to Chinese rule in 1997, have said they are responding to excessive use of force by police.

"The protesters have been reacting to the police," said Joris, 23, a civil engineer who like others did not give his full name. "We haven't fought back as much as we could. I would be prepared for jail. We are fighting for Hong Kong." Beijing denies interfering in Hong Kong's affairs and has blamed foreign influences for the unrest.

In the road leading to Hong Kong Polytechnic University, police vehicles with water cannon advanced on barricades set up by protesters but pulled back when petrol bombs were thrown. The standoff blocked the tunnel linking Kowloon to Hong Kong island. "We've been trapped here, that's why we need to fight until the end. If we don't fight, Hong Kong will be over," said Ah Lung, a 19-year-old protester.

Many protesters wore gas masks or tied handkerchiefs over their mouths and noses to protect them from clouds of tear gas that lingered in the air. Some had stripped down to their underwear, after earlier dousings from water cannon that witnesses said contained an irritant. Police had said on Sunday that police had fired a bullet but did not give details about the latest use of live ammunition. Police had shot and critically wounded a protester on Nov. 11.

Chinese soldiers in a base close to the university were seen on Sunday monitoring developments with binoculars, some dressed in riot gear, Reuters witnesses reported. Chinese troops in shorts and T-shirts, some carrying red plastic buckets or brooms, had emerged from their barracks on Saturday in a rare public appearance to help clean up debris.

The presence of soldiers from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on the streets, even to clean up, risks stoking the controversy about Hong Kong's status as an autonomous area. Chinese troops have appeared on Hong Kong's streets only once since 1997, to help clear up after a typhoon last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-HP Board Of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Xerox Proposal

Hp Inc HP BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS UNSOLICITED XEROX PROPOSAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION TO ACQUIRE COMPANY CONCLUDED THAT XEROX PROPOSAL SIGNIFICANTLY UN...

Motor racing-Verstappen wins Brazilian GP thriller

Max Verstappen won a thrilling Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday with Pierre Gasly a surprise second for Toro Rosso.Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished a close third for Mercedes but under investigation by...

UPDATE 1-Trump touts his 'very' good health after unscheduled medical check

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was in very good health after undergoing the first phase of an annual medical check the previous day.Trump tweeted that he had the first phase of checks at the Walter Reed National Military Medi...

Over 30,000 march in Greek annual anti-junta demos

Over 30,000 Greeks demonstrated under a heavy police presence Sunday to mark the anniversary of a 1973 anti-junta uprising, the first since the election of the new conservative government. The protest, one of the largest and most uneventful...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019