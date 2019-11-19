Witnesses scheduled to testify this week in the U.S. impeachment inquiry

The U.S. House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump shifts into higher gear this week when a parade of officials will face questioning by lawmakers over Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

Following are the nine witnesses scheduled to testify in what is the second week of the televised hearings. TUESDAY, NOV. 19 9 A.M. EST (1400 GMT) JENNIFER WILLIAMS, an aide to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence

LIEUTENANT COLONEL ALEXANDER VINDMAN, Director for European Affairs at the National Security Council 2:30 P.M EST (1930 GMT) KURT VOLKER, U.S. special envoy to Ukraine TIM MORRISON, a former White House aide with the National Security Council who focused on Europe and Russia policy WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20 9 A.M. EST (1400 GMT) GORDON SONDLAND, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union 2:30 P.M. EST (1930 GMT) LAURA COOPER, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian, Ukrainian and Eurasian Affairs

DAVID HALE, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs THURSDAY, NOV. 21 9 A.M. EST (1400 GMT) FIONA HILL, former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia DAVID HOLMES, political counselor at the U.S. Embassy, Kiev, Ukraine

