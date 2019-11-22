International Development News
China's Xi: Should strengthen communication with U.S. to avoid misjudgment -Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that Beijing and Washington should strengthen communication on strategic issues in order to avoid misjudgment and misunderstanding, China's official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xinhua quoted Xi as saying during a meeting with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the Chinese capital that the two countries should cooperate and push the bilateral relationship on the right path.

