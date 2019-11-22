China's Xi: Should strengthen communication with U.S. to avoid misjudgment -Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that Beijing and Washington should strengthen communication on strategic issues in order to avoid misjudgment and misunderstanding, China's official Xinhua News Agency reported.
Xinhua quoted Xi as saying during a meeting with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the Chinese capital that the two countries should cooperate and push the bilateral relationship on the right path.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
