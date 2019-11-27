International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. judge delays sentencing of former Trump adviser Flynn

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:50 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. judge delays sentencing of former Trump adviser Flynn
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A U.S. judge on Wednesday delayed the planned Dec. 18 sentencing hearing of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, but did not set a new date.

Judge Emmett Sullivan had been expected to put off sentencing after both Flynn, who has pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents, and the United States filed a joint motion to request the delay, citing the expected December release of the Justice Department inspector general's report on the origins of investigations into alleged Russian election interference. The inspector general said last week he expects to release the report on Dec. 9. "The parties expect that the report of this investigation will examine topics related to several matters raised by the defendant," they wrote in the joint filing.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to agents about his 2016 conversations with Sergey Kislyak, then-Russian ambassador to the United States. The retired Army lieutenant general is one of several Trump aides to plead guilty or be convicted at trial in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected Islamists kill 15 in latest east Congo attack

By Fiston Mahamba GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 27 Reuters - S uspected Islamist rebels have killed about 15 people in east Congo, an official said on Wednesday, the latest in attacks causing anger at perceived inaction of the arm...

MCL's operations picked up after losing 24 MT of coal due to

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited MCL on Wednesday said its production and dispatch operations have been picked up gradually after a prolonged rainy season, as the miner gears up to reduce the estimated loss of 24 million tonne of coal due to spo...

Man axes 5 family members to death in Jharkhand

A man allegedly hacked five members of his family to death in Jharkhands Koderma district on Wednesday, police said. Gango Das axed his 50-year-old mother, 30-year-old pregnant wife, a son and two daughters to death at Masmohana village at...

UPDATE 1-South African government working to ensure SAA's survival

The South African government is working on immediate actions to ensure cash-strapped South African Airways SAA survival, the public enterprises ministry said on Wednesday, warning the airline could not continue as is.SAA, which hasnt made a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019